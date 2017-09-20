The Cottage, Loughmore

The Cottage is a co-operative shop and tearooms in the village of Loughmore in North Tipperary.

It was set up to combat the problem of rural isolation and to bring back lost retail services.

It opened its doors in August 2012. The very nature of its design brings conviviality and the art of conversation back in vogue. Locals and visitors alike enjoy a varied menu with the added bonus of being able to meet each other and enjoy the ambience that The Cottage is famous for.

In fact it won the Irish Times Best Cafe Award in 2014.