Closing date for County Tipperary Business Awards extended

​Due to unprecedented demand, the deadline for nominations for the County Tipperary Business Awards has been extended to 31st July - if you're not in you can't win!

County Tipperary Chamber, in association with event sponsor Limerick Institute of Technology and media partners Iconic News and Tipp FM, are delighted to have launched the inaugural County Tipperary Business Awards 2017.

The first ever County Tipperary Business Awards provides the opportunity to celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level to multi-nationals across County Tipperary for their hard work, innovation and dedication to the community and local economy in their respective fields.

The County Tipperary Business Awards black tie gala dinner will be held in the four star Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday 13th October.

