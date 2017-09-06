Gala launch for first County Tipperary Business Awards

The first ever County Tipperary Business Awards Launch night was held on Monday in the apt environment of Questum Acceleration Business Park, Clonmel.

The event was hosted by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and was well attended with guests from all over the county and from all aspects of the political, business and community sectors for the unveiling of the Inaugural ‘County Tipperary Business Awards’, which are the very first of its kind for the county of Tipperary!

The launch provided guests the opportunity to hear first-hand about the awards and to learn more about the rationae and importance behind these awards - the opportunity to celebrate and reward businesses from start-up level, to multi-nationals across the county of Tipperary for their hard work, innovation & dedication to the community & local economy in their respective fields.

C.E.O Dave Shanahan welcomed the overall sponsors Limerick Institute of Technology, and main media partners, Iconic News, incorporating The Nationalist, Tipperary Star and South Tipp Today, andTipp FM

Speakers on the night were County Tipperary Chamber President TJ Kinsella; Rita Guinan (Local Enterprise Board), and Liam Brown (Limerick Institute of Technology).

TJ Kinsella spoke of the 'Tipperary, Right Place, Right Time' campaign and how its key contributors lends itself to the success of Tipperary being one of the best counties to do business.

He also spoke of the great talent available in Tipperary and a healthy Research & Development culture could not be possible without the strong network of third level institutions in and around the county.

He said how privileged the County Tipperary Chamber are to have Limerick Institute of Technology partnering with the awards as main sponsor.

The President thanked Chamber of Commerce representatives throughout the county from Thurles, Nenagh, Cashel and Tipperary Town, for their help and support on the run up to the launch and the forthcoming awards process

Chamber director Frank McGrath gave an outline of the nomination and shortlisting process which is open to Start-Ups, SMEs, Family Business, Services, Retail & Hospitality, Sports, Food & Agriculture, Digital Marketing & Social Media and Arts & Culture.

This process officially closes on June 30th.

For more information on the Award Categories, and application process please see the County Tipperary Chamber website: www.countytipperarychamber.com

The Black Tie Gala Dinner, will be held in the 4* Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, 13th October 2017.

Please see www.countytipperarychamber.com