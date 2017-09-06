County Tipperary Business Awards

Ask yourself the following questions?

Have you had a positive experience with a business that you feel should be acknowledged?

Do you have a friend or member of your family that works hard and you believe their business deserves recognition?

Is your business or organisation making a difference or standing out from the others in County Tipperary?

Is the answer is YES to any of the above – get nominating before it’s too late!

Closing Date to nominate a deserving business or organisation is looming – don’t miss the deadline of the 31st July 2017.

We are inviting nominations and self-applications across all categories

Best Start-Up Business

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months, based in Tipperary and not trading for more than 5 years.

If the company can demonstrate a long commercialisation process and that trading only began within the 5-year timeline even though the company was formally established outside of the 5-year rule, then they will be considered eligible also.

Best SME (Less than 75 employees)

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 36 months in Tipperary.

The following definition of SME applies and is as follows: "The category of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is made up of enterprises which employ fewer than 75 persons and which have an annual turnover not exceeding 50 million euro, and/or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding 43 million euro” (altered from the standard definition to reflect SME activity in the County).

Best Family Business

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months, based in Tipperary.

The family-owned business, defined for these awards, is a business in which two or more family members are involved and the majority of ownership or control lies within a single family.

Best Large Business (greater than 75 employees)

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 36 months and be based in Tipperary.

A large business is a business that is greater than 75 employees, regardless of revenue, or, if the number of employees is unknown, then revenue of greater than or equal to €22.8m will be taken as an indicator that it is a large business. (altered from 250 to 75 based on businesses in the county)

Best Corporate Social Responsibility/Contribution to the Community

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months in Tipperary. They can be an SME or Large company including a multinational.

Best Social Media and Digital Marketing

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months, be based or have an office in Tipperary.

Open to consultancy firms, SMEs and large companies whose core activity is marketing with a focus on social media & digital marketing.

Best Customer Services Provider

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months, based in Tipperary.

A Business Service Provider can be defined as a business that provides organisations with consulting, legal, real estate, communications, storage, processing, technology, security, facilities, financial support or similar. Typically, the outsourced supplier.

Best Retail, Hospitality & Tourism Business

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months, based in Tipperary.

A retail business is a type of business in which merchandise is sold primarily to ultimate consumers. Businesses who sell online or who have physical stores are eligible.

Businesses eligible for this category may also include but are not limited to Hotels, Tourism Operators, Destinations, Tourist attractions, venue operators, event organisations etc.

Please note that Sports, Arts & Culture are a separate award category. Please do not apply for both.

Best Sports, Arts & Culture Business

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months, based in Tipperary.

This award category is open to businesses operating within the areas of sports, arts & culture sector of our economy. Businesses eligible for this category may include but are not limited to sporting venues, event organisations in this sector, theatres, production companies, media and entertainment type companies etc. The company must have a primary connection to sports, art or culture.

Best Food & Agri Business

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 12 months, based in Tipperary. This category is open to all types of food and drink producers and agribusinesses.

Best Training & Development Business

Nominees must have been in operation for a minimum of 24 months based in Tipperary and must qualify as either an SME or Large (including multinationals).