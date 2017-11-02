Thurles €7.5m lotto winner yet to come forward - Could it be you?

One week after a €7.5m jackpot ticket was sold in Eason Thurles, there seems to be no sign of the lucky winner as the National Lottery confirm no one has yet made contact to claim the prize.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery confirmed to the Tipperary Star that the winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize, leading many locals to believe the winner could be sitting pretty on a cash prize - unknown to them!

The lucky ticket was purchased in the Eason store in Thurles Shopping Centre on Tuesday 24, October in a Quick Pick worth €7,545,870. The winning numbers are 08, 10, 11, 25, 28, 32 and the Bonus number 35.

Lotto HQ are now urging all ticket holders to check their ticket slips once more and to contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444 if you have the winning ticket.