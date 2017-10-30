WATCH: 83 year old Tipperary great grandmother abseils down Clare Cliffs

Tipperary Star Reporter

Tipperary Star Reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

Chrissie O'Meara in action

An 83 year old great grandmother from Tipperary has proven that age is just a number after abseiling down a 100ft cliff in Co. Clare on Sunday.

Thurles adventurer and rock climber Chrissie O'Meara has set records once again after abseiling down the Mirror Wall cliff, near the Cliffs of Moher, on Sunday last and in doing so raised a formidable €1,500 for cancer support centre Suir Haven.

No stranger to setting records, Chrissie, together with her great-grandson Josh Hackett become the first known great-grandmother/great-grandson team to climb Mount Brandon in Co. Kerry in 2015.