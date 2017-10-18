Storm Ophelia update from Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team and the Interagency Co-ordination team have said they are working as quickly as possible to have water services restored and roadways cleared across the county following Ex-Hurricane Ophelia on Monday.

Works are continuing during the day on clearing minor roads as there is still a lot of debris and some roads are still obstructed, so motorists are urged to continue to travel with caution.

In relation to Water services – part of the Galtee water supply scheme is affected with an area west of Tipperary currently without water supply but the matter has been logged with Irish Water and it is anticipated that the supply will be restored quickly.

Updates will continue to be posted to the Council’s website and social media sites throughout the day and members of the public can continue to contact the Council’s customer services centre by dialing 0761 06 5000 or emailing customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie

Tipperary County Council also offer a free text alert system to advise of severe weather notifications, road closures, Flood potential events and general community notices.

There are no costs to get the text messages and the system is designed to keep the public better informed about activity across the county. The free MapAlerter app is also available on the App store or Google Play.

Tipperary County Council wishes to express our sincere thanks to our partner emergency services agencies and to the members of the public and local media for their very significant co-operation throughout the course of this severe weather event.