Ryan's Daughter scoops top honour at Refresh Thurles Awards

The results are in for this year’s Refresh Thurles awards with Ryan’s Daughter, Scoil Bhríde and Ard Carraig estate among the winners.

Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant/ B&B were named as the inaugural winner for the Best Presented Shop Front in Thurles. A perpetual Trophy dedicated to Kathleen Wright (RIP) was commissioned and approved by Kathleen’s family.

The entire building is extremely well presented from top to bottom. The hanging baskets, the flowers at the doorway, the window displays, the signage, are all complemented by an extremely clean footpath outside the premises. Daily sweeping is evident. Congratulations to Gary and Geraldine Roche.

There are many fine premises across town and the effort and expense committed to their upkeep and the subsequent contribution they make to the streetscape in Thurles must be acknowledged. Templemore Thurles Municipal District provided an opportunity for property owners to apply for funding under the Enhancement Scheme for 2017.

This year two new elements were also introduced to the Work Program with primary schools in Thurles invited to take part in a poster competition. The theme was “Keep Thurles Clean, Don’t Litter, Use the Bin”.

The overall winner was Ellie Broderick attending Scoil Bhríde. A selection posters were displayed in Thurles Credit Union during June and July. Ellie’s slogan was “Ar Ghrá Durlas - Coimeád i Glan!”

In March 2017 Refresh Thurles published a Thurles Residents’ Association Handbook – modelled to a major extent on that published by Fingal Council. The resulting handbook was modified to include material from Templemore Thurles Municipal Council and a list of Thurles contact numbers. This Handbook is available in Thurles Library and at the Citizen’s Information Centre on Croke Street. For the second year we ran a Competition for Estates of various sizes – three different categories and will award a €200 prize to each winner. The categories sizes are less than 30 houses, less than 70 houses and over 70 houses in the Estate. There is also a category for the Best Presented Streetscape. No entries were received in the Streetscape category. This year the winners are:

Best Small Estate: Ard Carraig

Best Medium Estate: Hazelwood

Best Large Estate: Moyne Road

Congratulations to the winners and well done to all entrants for taking part.

We would encourage all estates to consider taking part in this Competition - closing date to sign up is May 31st 2018 and the judging is completed at the end of August. All prizes will be awarded at the AGM in October – date to be finalised.

The National Tidy Towns results will be released on September 25th – congratulations to Roscrea for being invited to the ceremony and best wishes for the outcome. We hope to follow you up that road!

Thank you to all who participated and assisted with these competitions. Refresh Thurles would like to thank most sincerely the Templemore Thurles Municipal District for their continued financial and practical support. Email: RefreshThurles@gmail.com Facebook: Refresh Thurles or Tel: 087 270 1689