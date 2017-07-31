Tipperary death: Tributes to well known publican Donal Younge, The Ragg

Mid-Tipp GAA has paid tribute to well known local publican Donal Younge of The Ragg, Inch, Thurles.

"Our sympathies go to Rose, Rosemary and the extended Younge and Leahy family," said a statement from Midd Tipp GAA Board.

Mr Younge, a great supporter of Tipperary GAA through his sponsorship of events, passed away on July 29 after a long illness bravely borne.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Rose (nee Leahy) Ennis, County Care; daughter Rosemary and granddaughter Alana Rose, brother Pat, sister Sadie, sisters-in-law Pilomena and Mary, brothers-in-law Oliver and Michael, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, great friends, neighbours and all the wonderful staff at The Ragg.

Reposing at his home on Monday July 31st from 4.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday to the Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Monroe, The Ragg, for requiem Mass at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery of St. Mary's Church Drom.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Suir Haven Thurles.

House private on Tuesday.