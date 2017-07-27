Students told to reach for the stars at Colaiste Eile awards day

'Be proud of everything you have accomplished here today and know it is only the beginning of what you can achieve,' was the message at the latest Colaiste Eile Awards Day in Thurles on Friday when over 100 students collected a range of minor and major QQI awards.

Students collected Major awards across levels 3 and 4 alongside part time BTEI students, who completed a range of minor awards at Levels 3, 4 and 5 in the areas of Personal Development, ICT, Science, Horticulture, First Aid and Manual Handling.

Following in the footsteps of Antoinette Delaney and Jeremiah Nolan was Karen Hickey from Kennedy Park Thurles who was the worthy recipient of the Peg Hanafin Cup and €1,000 bursary after going on to further study, completing a course in business administration.

PIC: Peg Hanafin Cup and Bursary winner Karen Hickey with Peg’s son Cllr Seamus Hanafin

Elsewhere Georgina Creamer and Maura Dunne were awarded BTEI student of the year awards while Nora Darcy collected the Level 3 General Learning honour, Mary Ryan received the Level 3 ICT award and the Level 4 General Learning winner was Martina Stapleton. Also among those collecting awards were members of Thurles' Syrian community who received accreditation in ICT and General Learning awards.

A special presentation was also made to ETB Tipperary's Antoinette Coffey who retires from her post after 24 years. In 1993 Antoinette helped to set up VTOS in Thurles as the Adult Education Officer, which would later go on to form Coláiste Éile, Thurles College of Further Education.

PIC: Presentation to Antoinette Coffey on her recent retirement from Tipperary ETB by Dr Laurenz Egan, Coordinator, Coláiste Eile

“Antoinette has been a tremendous support to me and to Coláiste Éile and at all times her decision making would be focused on what is best for the learner. That quality, above all others, is what I will remember Antoinette’s contribution to adult education for,” said Coláiste Eile Coordinator Dr Laurenz Egan.

Special mention was also made to college chaplin Fr Gerard Hennessey who was recently appointed as Parish Priest of Borrisoleigh, with Dr Egan thanking him for his ongoing support and help to the students during his time at the education centre.