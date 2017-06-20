Breaking: Doran's anger as Thurles tax office closes to the public

There is great anger in Thurles following the closure of the walk-in service at the tax office in Stradavoher - an office which was catering for an average of sixty customers per day.

This matter had been raised a few months ago by Sinn Fein Councillor David Doran, who had it discussed in Dail Eireann through Deputy Pearse Doherty. And, the outcome of that series of discussions was that a consultation period was supposed to follow, where members of the public, local representatives and interested stakeholders could make submissions on the proposal.

However, according to Cllr Doran no such consultation took place and he has now called on the Tipperary members of Dail Eireann to fight for the re-opening of the office, the loss of which will be felt in many homes in the region.

“The office was opened from 9:00am - 1:00pm and was dealing with up to sixty customers per day. These were people who might not be technology savvy and would much prefer to deal with a person rather than doing their work online - people like myself, if I'm honest. It was very easy to go in and do business there without any great problem and the workers in the office were totally professional in the way they deal with all enquiries. They are still there now, bu the office is closed and it is another denegration of services as far as I am concerned.

“The fact that so many are using this service is proof that there was a requirement for it. Instead now, you go to the office and there is a sign up informing customers to ring a particular number or to go online. It's not always easy to do that for people and I am immediately calling for a reversal of the decision to close the office,” Cllr Doran said this week.