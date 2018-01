Childcare Conference at Templemore College

Templemore College of Further Education recently hosted their annual conference “Understand Me” in Templemore College of Further Education.

Guest speakers on the day included Biddy O’Dwyer from Fab Fitness. This was an insightful and engaging event. The conference was organized by this year's Early Childhood Care and Education, Level 6 class at Templemore College of Further Education.

Pictured back row, left to right: Shannon Tierney, Rebecca McKenna, Caroline Schill, Margaret Meehan, Nela Benusoval, Paul Stapleton.

Front row, l-r: Antoinette Kennedy, Freda Michelle, Nora McCarthy, Majella Phelan, Suzann O'Brien, Katriona Cantwell.