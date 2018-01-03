High flying careers take off at Templemore College

Business with Tourism Studies Students at Templemore College of Further Education recently completed a skills demonstration on aviation safety as part of the cabin crew operations studies.

For these students, their Business with Tourism course provides a broad introduction to the working of the airline industry along with offering intensive preparation for cabin crew interviews.

Most airlines require that cabin crew are functional in a second language and so students at Templemore College have the opportunity for an expenses-paid work placement in either France, Germany or Spain.

Faith Rafter, originally from Roscrea, is one of the students who, some years ago, began her training to become an air stewardess at Templemore College.

According to Faith, her Level 5 Certificate in Business with Tourism provided an intensive grounding in the workings of the airline industry along with training in a foreign language, customer service and communications. This, she believes, gave her the necessary aptitudes to come through the airline selection process.

“The course at Templemore College was very interesting” said Faith. ”There is a great atmosphere in college and the tutors all had practical experience of working in the subject area.”

The Business with Tourism programme also prepares students to meet the rapidly expanding needs of the tourism, and heritage industries.

Those teaching on the programme are all industry practitioners who believe that intriguing culturally curious visitors about Ireland’s past is the major challenge for local areas wishing to attract tourists.

To this end, students at Templemore College get the opportunity for an in-depth exploration of Ireland’s multi-layered history and expansive culture while also being provided with the industry specific business skills to work in hospitality or create new heritage based businesses.

If you are a school leaver or mature student interested in working in a challenging industry offering worldwide employment options, then Templemore College provides such an opportunity with a full time, one year, course in Tourism with Business beginning in Sept 2018.

Full details are available by telephoning 0504-31007 and speaking with Mary Davy- Course Co-Ordinator, email: info@tcfe.ie or log onto www.tcfe.ie