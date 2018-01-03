Templemore Memorial Tree

The 17th of December was a memorable evening for many people as they gathered at Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore for the Annual Memorial Tree Service.

This service is marked in the calendars of those who have lost someone close to them over the years. It is a nice opportunity to take time out to remember our loved ones at Christmas time.

The prayer service was led by Fr. Conor Hayes and Rev. Alison Seymour-Whiteley, poetry reading by Marian Curtin and music by the Templemore pipe band touched the hearts of all who were present. Candles were available to all to light in their homes at Christmas.