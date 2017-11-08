Templemore soldiers remembered

This image of Billy O’Meara and his son in-law Michael Gavin shows them on their way to an O.N.E. Mass on Easter Monday 2005.

Billy served with the 10th. Battalion during the emergency. On the 26th of August 1940 the Germans dropped bombs on Campile in Co. Wexford which resulted in the death of a number of school children, which saw Billy and a few of his comrades posted to Campile to assist with the emergency services. In later years he became a member of the Clonmel branch O.N.E. and was made an honorary member of the Pierse McCan branch O.N.E. in Templemore.

Michael Gavin or the Gav. as he was affectionately known as, gave in excess of 50 years service to the state as a member of An Fórsa Cosanta Aitiuil (FCA) and the Permanent Defence Forces. During his army career ‘The Gav’ served in the Congo and Cyprus with the United Nations. He was a founder member of Post 18 of the U.N. Veterans Association in Thurles and was also a member of the Pierse McCan branch O.N.E. in Templemore.

Sadly, both men have gone to their eternal reward and we remember them at this time. R.I.P.