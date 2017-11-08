Biddy's Halloween Hoolie in Templemore

Huge thanks is extended to all those who attended Biddy’s Annual Halloween Hoolie held on October 29th last.

Biddy’s Hoolie has been on the ‘go’ now for several years and many thousand euros have been collected for worthy causes. The costumes this year were as impressive as ever from scary clowns to sacred nuns to Little Brittan, and many more ‘spirits’ who turned up for the occasion. A Fun filled night was had by all, with all monies – a total of €1400 being presented on the night to Templemore Day Care Centre. Many thanks to all who helped to make this possible. It was a wonderful night.

Picture shows the presentation of the cheque to Day Care Centre Templemore, front row: Lua Fitzpatrick, Ann McNamara, Biddy O’Gorman, Mary Ryan, John Russell. Back row: David Cambie, Peter O'Donoghue, Mary Walsh, John Fogarty.