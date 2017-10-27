Templemore Man Elected to Fianna Fáil National Executive

Tim Maher of Shanakill Templemore was elected to the prestigious Committee of Fifteen at the recent Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis held in the RDS in Dublin.

This was Tim’s first election and he was elected on the first count with 193 votes on a quota of 193.

Also elected on the same panel was Sandra Farrell, a former Mayor of Nenagh Town. Arthur Griffin of Thurles was re-elected as Vice President of the Party. Tim thanked the many people from Tipperary and further afield who travelled to Dublin to vote for him and the large campaign team who supported him over the weekend.

Tim is currently Chairman off Killea Cumann and is also Youth Officer of the party in Tipperary. Outside of Fianna Fáil Tim is particularly well known for his work with Macra na Feirme where he held the role of North Tipp Chairman for four years.