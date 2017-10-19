Late Peg (Peggy) Keane, Templemore

The people of Templemore and surrounding areas especially Errill, were greatly saddened on hearing of the death of Peg Keane, a most honourable and highly respected lady, who passed away peacefully in Clonmel Hospital on Friday morning September 1st 2017.

Peg was born on the 25th July 1924 in Lisduff, a rural area in South Co laois close to the Tipperary border. Her father Michael Keane from Killenaule moved with other families to gain employment in Lisduff Quarry when the coalmines ceased operating along the Slieveardagh Hills. Peg came from a family of four, one brother Patrick, who died at a young age and her two sisters Mary and Lil who predeceased her.

Due to the untimely death of Peg’s parents, the family split up because of their ages ranging from 14 to 9 years. Peg went to live with her uncle Ned Keane, who had also moved down from Killenaule.

Peg started working at a young age with the Bowe family who lived between Ballagh and Errill village, and later with the Maher family in Knock, Roscrea. Some time later she came to Templemore to work with the Mackey family in Talavera, before moving to Dick Maher’s Patrick Street.

In 1962 she came to work for Mockler’s Pharmacists, which was to be her home for 55 years.

Peggy was an active member of the community of Templemore, very involved in the Pioneer Council. She was also active in the Legion of Mary and attended the meetings up to a week before she went to hospital.

Peggy also helped out in the Church, in particular flower arranging.

A very good friend and neighbour, she will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and her good friend Nuala.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.