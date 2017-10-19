St Sheelan’s Templemore Community Crèche Golf Classic

A Golf Classic took place last Friday 6th and Saturday 7th October in Roscrea Golf Club. This was a fundraiser for St. Sheelan’s Community Creche in Templemore. The event was a huge success.

While the morning was a little damp to start with it brightened up to be a perfect day and some excellent golf was played.

We are very privileged to have such a great course as Roscrea available, the food was second to none and hospitality was particularly welcoming.

The funds are used to allow us to continue to provide a quality Crèche and staff which we have on our team and hope to provide for many years ahead.

We look forward to your continued support by using this quality facility that is now up on ten years running and will be there with the continued quality service being delivered for many years to come.

We had young and mature participants who displayed their talents throughout the day and the winning team came in at 105 and second came in at 103 and the rest came a close third on the day.

We would like to thanks those who came and played and made the day such a good humoured day.

We would also like to express our gratitude to those who helped in securing the teams and sponsorship for the event.

Finally thanks to all the staff in Templemore College of further education who helped to promote the event and assisted in many ways to make this event happen.

On behalf of the Organising team many Thanks.