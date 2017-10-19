Where have all The Gunners from Templemore gone?

It's almost thirty years ago since Col Mick Shannon who was Director of Artillery visited the 3rd. Field Artillery Regiment where he had previously served as Commanding Officer and there to greet him were members of the PDF Cadre including from R/L Bobby Ryan RIP, Seanie Dunne, Eddie Laffan, Dinny Tuohy, Christy Walsh, Tom Cullen, Davy Orr.

Alas, the Regiment and Limbers have long since rolled in to history. However, the guns that guard the Town Hall serve as a reminder of the annual training camps dating back to 1960 which were held in such diverse locations as Clonmel, Tralee, Ballincollig, Fermoy, Kilworth, Kildare, Dublin and the Glen of Imaal where the training was put to the test with the firing of live ammunition.

It was in the Glen that Master Gunner Joe Barry and his detachment manned the ranging gun. It was in the Glen that a young Lieutenant, namely Joe Whelan directed operations and called the shots!

All Sights Zero And Report When Ready!!