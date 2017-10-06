Full steam ahead for this year's Garry Kennedy 10k Fun Run

Are you preparing for the Dublin City Marathon on 29th October 2017? Why not use the Garrykennedy 10K as a warm up event on Sunday 22nd October at 2pm.

The permit has just issued for the 5th Annual Garrykennedy 10k Fun Run which will take place in Garrykennedy village on Sunday 22nd October at 2pm sharp. The challenging route will be the same as in previous years, starting from Garrykennedy village up the back road to Portroe, right at the T-junction up past the Primary School then first right down through Cornode and back to the finish line at the woods in Garrykennedy village.

This year the Fun Run will be chip timed so whether running or walking, an accurate tine will be available from Premier Timing.

Since 2012 this event has raised in excess of €19,000 for charity and this year we hope to greatly increase that figure when we will be raising much needed funds for Arra Rovers Football Club, Portroe.

Registration for the race will be held at the starting line from 12.30pm until 1.30pm and the fee is €12 per adult which can be paid on the day, with children under 13 free of charge.

The race is open to all runners, joggers and walkers, so whether you are an elite athlete or a Sunday stroller, this is the event for you. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd man and woman home.

The first man home will receive the Jimmy Duggan Perpetual Trophy (kindly donated by Duggan Brothers, Templemore) and the first woman home will receive the Tony and Breda Gleeson Perpetual Trophy (kindly donated by the Gleeson Family, Portroe). In addition, the first man and woman home will also receive a voucher kindly donated by Tadgh O’Flynn Jewellers, Nenagh. There will also be prizes for the first three children home.

There will also be lots of entertainment for the children with face painting, games, bouncy castle and tons of fun. This year the post-race buffet will be held at Ciss Ryans, Garrykennedy. As in previous years, the atmosphere is going to be electric, so come along and join in the fun and help us raise much needed funds for Arra Rovers Football Club.