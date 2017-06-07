Mary (Molly) Hassey R.I.P

The death of Molly Hassey (nee Fitzpatrick) Main Street Templemore occurred on May 7th. Aged 94, she died in the devoted care of Matron and staff of Villa Maria Nursing Home Grange, Roscrea.

Molly was born and reared on the family farm in Springvalley Clonmore, the seventh of ten children. Her formative years were ones of hard work on the mainly dairy and tillage farm and the household duties fell on her shoulders as her mother was incapacitated owing to arthritis. After her school days she took up employment in Cashel where she met her husband Paddy Hassey who was a native of Waterford city. After their marriage they resided in Waterford for some years before she was needed back home again.

When new houses became available in Templemore , where Paddy had opened his business, Molly commuted between town and country with her family.

She was a great provider both to her own family and her new neighbours, who reminded us of this on her death.

She was a voracious reader as Pat Bracken and his staff at the Library can testify.

Molly was a card player of note both at Bridge and Whist, where no trick went unnoticed. Crosswords were an everyday passion and the dictionary was always on hand.

Despite all her pain and the incalculable losses of her husband, mother and siblings, whom she cared for in her own home, and her many life’s challenges, she loved to laugh. She was a wonderful example of the resiliency and strength of the human spirit. The loss to Jim, Sadie, Breda, Rita, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Jerry and Audie, brother Larry is incomprehensible.

Her 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren (the eldest being eight years old) are overwhelmed at her loss.

May She Rest in Peace.