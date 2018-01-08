Tipperary Camogie team launch league campaign at home to Wexford

Bill Mullaney's Tipperary senior Camogie team will launch their Littlewoods National League campaign at home to Wexford in The Ragg on Sunday, January 14th (throw-in 2pm). And, although the Premier County are without the Burgess-Duharra contingent Tipperary will be eager to make an impression.

Tipperary played senior and intermediate challenges matches against Waterford in the Waterford Institute of Technology facility at Carriganore on Sunday and will also face Offaly (at home on January 21st), Galway (away on February 4th) and Cork (away on February 18th) in group one of the Littlewoods National League. Incidentally, Waterford, Meath, Dublin, Limerick, Kilkenny and Clare compete in group two.

The Tipperary Camogie team will launch their championship campaign on the week-ending June 10th and have been drawn in group two alongside Cork, Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Wexford. The Tipperary minor Camogie team face Offaly on February 17th in the opening round of the All-Ireland championship.

Meanwhile the excitement is building in Tipperary Camogie circles as Presentation Thurles prepare this week to contest the Munster Senior A Colleges Camogie Championship final on Saturday, January 13th in Charleville (1.30pm) against Coachford (Cork).

Presentation enjoyed an emphatic win in the semi-finals against Coláiste Choilm (Ballincollig) while Coachford saw off a fancied Doon Community School team which featured five Tipperary county minors.

Anna Gavin (Holycross) captains the Presentation Thurles side with fellow Holycross player Julie Brennan featuring in the full-back line. The Pres team also features Laois inter-county player Molly O'Connor, under-16 international soccer star Aoibeann Clancy, Kilkenny senior panelist Grace O'Donnell, Boherlahan’s Casey Hennessy and Ciara Dwan and outstanding goalkeeper Aoife Butler. And, the side is managed jointly by Cian Treacy and Barry Ryan.

Meanwhile an intriguing Munster final takes place on Saturday, January 20th when St Mary's of Nenagh and Borrisokane Community College clash in the provincial junior B decider.

Coláiste Phobail Roscrea have also qualified for the junior D Munster final against Carrigtwohill - Roscrea beat Loreto (Fermoy) by eight goals in the semi-final. Cashel Community School have qualified for the junior C final following a great semi-final win over Hospital Community School. The junior C final is scheduled to take place on January 20th.

TIPPERARY PANEL

Bill Mullaney and his management team announced a panel of forty-six players for the National League campaign in December - Burgess-Duharra players, who are preparing to face Sarsfields (Galway) in the All-Ireland club semi-final on the week-ending of January 28th, were not considered.

Panel: Sarah Quigley (Nenagh Éire Óg), Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg), Hazel McAuliffe (Nenagh Éire Óg), Ruth Hassett (Nenagh Éire Óg), Sabrina Larkin (Shannon Rovers), Aoife McLoughney (Shannon Rovers), Katy Jones (Newport), Keely Lenihan (Newport), Caroline Mullaney (Newport), Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch), Christina Brennan (Drom & Inch), Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Mary Burke (Drom & Inch), Niamh Treacy (Drom & Inch), Maureen Ryan (Drom & Inch), Aoife McGrath (Drom & Inch), Joanne Ryan (Drom & Inch), Aedin Hogan (Borris-Ileigh), Nicole Walsh (Borris-Ileigh), Julieanne Burke (Borris-Ileigh), Sinéad Meagher (Kiladangan), Emma Mulqueen (Kiladangan), Emer Murphy (Silvermines), Aisling Carey (Silvermines), Ciara Ryan (Silvermines), Nessa Murphy (Silvermines), Emer Loughman (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Sarah Fryday (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Ereena Fryday (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Courtney Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Andrea Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Nicola Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Mary Grace (Toomevara), Moira Ryan (Toomevara), Róisín Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Lisa Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel), Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty), Jean Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty), Ciannait Walsh (Éire Óg Annacarty).