Tipperary Supporters Club set to launch strategic plan at up-coming AGM

The Tipperary Supporters Club plan to launch the club’s strategic plan and membership at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 9th in the Anner Hotel, Thurles (7.45pm) - it is understood that the night will feature members of the Tipperary management and senior hurling team.

Refreshments will be served afterwards. And, all are welcome to attend.

The Tipperary Supporters Club 2018 member’s gift is an especially-produced Tipperary Supporters Club Cap while members will also receive a membership card (with which you can avail of a 10% discount in the Tipperary GAA Shop at Lár na Páirce, Thurles), a 2018 car sticker, text alerts with team announcements for all of Tipperary’s matches, regular news sent to your email address and all members will be eligible to vote for the new official 2018 Tipperary senior hurler of the year award at the end of 2018 season.

Members will also be entered into a draw for five sets of stand tickets for all of Tipperary games in the Munster and All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship. In the event of the Tipperary senior hurlers reaching the All-Ireland final there will also be a special draw for two night’s accommodation for two people in the four star Louis Fitzgerald Hotel with match tickets included.

Membership is priced at €40 per person - please see tippsupportersclub.com for details.

All proceeds from membership go directly towards the preparation and training of the Tipperary senior hurling team.

