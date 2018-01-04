Kick start your fitness regime with a series of fun runs and walks in Tipperary this January

Why not kick start your 2018 fitness regime with a series of fun run and walks taking place in Tipperary on Saturday, January 13th - the Tipperary Sports Partnership and Sport Ireland, in association with the RTÉ programme 'Operation Transformation' are organising five family fun walks in the county this month.

All are welcome to participate in this events on Saturday, 13th January at 11am (registration starting from 10am).

The venues are as follows: Duneske Sports Centre, Cahir (5K), Clonmel Park Hotel (5K), Nenagh Éire Óg GAA Complex (5K), Canon Hayes Sports Centre, Tipperary Town (5K) and from the Templemore Athletic Club (4.1K).



The Clonmel walk will follow a route around Marlfield and return to the Park Hotel for refreshments. The Cahir walk will follow a route from Duneske, onto the Clonmel Road, Colaiste, Cahir Road, The Square and returning to Duneske for refreshments. The Nenagh walk will start and finish from the Nenagh Éire Óg GAA complex taking in Dromin Road and the N52 bypass. The Tipp Town walk will start from the Canon Hayes Sports Centre and follow a 5k route returning to the Canon Hayes Sports Centre for refreshments and finally the Templemore walk will follow the unmarked Slí na Sláinte route in the Town Park and the marked Slí na Sláinte route starting on the main street and finishing back in the Town Park in the Templemore Athletic Club club house for refreshments.

These events are free and open to all walkers. The walks will be led by the Irish Heart Foundation Walking Leaders and supported by a Garda Síochána, Civil Defence, Clonmel AC, Duneske Sports Centre, Cahir Meet n Train, Canon Hayes Sports Centre, Nenagh Éire Óg and Templemore AC.

Please note that for safety reasons no dogs are permitted on these walks.

For further information please contact the Tipperary Sports Partnership's Nenagh office on 067 44888 or the Clonmel Office on 067 44888 or 052 618 7080. Alternatively you can email info@tipperarysports.ie.