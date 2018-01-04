Tipperary referees launch recruitment drive - have you got what it takes?

With the growth in popularity of Gaelic games the demand for match officials is increasing in Tipperary - over four thousand games are played in the Premier County on an annual basis and so the role of the referee is vitally-important to ensure all games take place. And, to address the issue the Tipperary Referees Administration Committee have launched a recruitment drive. So, have you got what it takes to become a club referee in Tipperary?

In 2014 the County Board set up a referee recruitment committee for Tipperary to address the future refereeing needs within the Premier County - the 2018 committee is chaired by John Lonergan alongside representatives from each of the four divisions.

Basic club referee training courses are provided every two years by trained referee tutors in Tipperary. Modules are held over three nights in the Sarsfields Centre, Thurles with an online module completed by the student in the comfort of their own home.

The course is developed in conjunction with Croke Park and supported through the Provincial Munster Referees Administrators.

Dates for the training course are as follows - module 1: Tuesday, February 13th, module 2: Tuesday, February 20th, module 3: to be completed online between February 21st and February 28th and

module 4 on Tuesday, February 27th.

Training as a club referee involves the following modules: rules of specification, the play, scores, powers and duties of the referee, technical fouls, set play, aggressive fouls, dissent, referee’s report, rules test and fitness test.

Modules are classroom-based and involve attendance and participation by the prospective referees. A timed rules test is centrally organised by Croke Park which the participants complete online with a pass-mark set which must be achieved for successful progression.

An initial trial fitness test will be used to familiarise new entrants with the levels required. A standard test will be used later in the year to monitor progression with a view to the achievement of a minimum standard required for qualification.

Following completion of the training course the successful candidate is certified as qualified by Coiste Ríaracháin Réiteoirí Contae Tiobrad Árann as a club level referee. It is recommended for foundation referees to be appointed to referee games up to and including under-14 level for a period of two years.

The Tipperary Referees Administration Committee are now seeking applications from interested individuals who are considering taking up the role as a club referee and applications must be submitted through their respective club secretary on the relevant application form which is available online on the Tipperary GAA website.

Please note that all applications must be accompanied by a cheque for €100 from the applicant’s home club which will be refunded after officiating at ten games. Completed application forms accompanied by the €100 cheque should be forwarded to Paul Stapleton, Secretary, Tipperary Referees Administration Committee, Lár na Páirce, Thurles, County Tipperary.

All clubs who do not currently have a referee in their club are encouraged to trawl their membership for prospective candidates.

For further information please contact Tipperary Referees Administration Committee chairperson Jim O’Shea (085 174 4791) or secretary Paul Stapleton (085 198 3325).

Referee Recruitment Committee: chairperson John Lonergan (086 241 7763), secretary Paul Stapleton (085 198 3325), North Division: Philip Kelly (087 286 3683), South Division: Derek O’Mahoney (087 190 2174), West Division: Fergal Horgan (086 061 1523) & Mid Division: Johnny Ryan (087 265 2470).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.