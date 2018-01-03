Templemore and Thurles CBS set to compete in the Harty Cup last eight on January 10th

Our Lady's Templemore will put their Dr Harty Cup (under-18.5A Munster colleges hurling championship) title on the line on Wednesday, January 10th - the defending champions will face John The Baptist Community School, Hospital in the quarter-finals while on the same day Thurles CBS will take on Midleton CBS (the sides will renew their rivalry having recently met in the Dean Ryan Cup final).

The winners of both quarter-finals will meet in the last four of the prestigious competition.

Meanwhile on the other side of the draw Árdscoil Rís, Limerick face Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh, Cork and St Colman’s College, Fermoy take on Christian Brothers College, Cork.

The Dr Harty Cup semi-finals are scheduled to take place on January 27th while the final is penciled in for February 17th.

Thurles CBS got their Dr Harty Cup campaign back on track at St Patrick’s, Limerick in the second round of the group stage when recording a 22-point win (4-19 to 0-9) over Scoil Na Trioníode, Doon - Thurles CBS lost the opening round of the competition to Cork's Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh (1-12 to 0-16), but beat Nenagh CBS in third round 2-13 to 2-11 to win their group on scoring difference and duly knock their North Tipperary rivals out of the competition.

Meanwhile Our Lady's Templemore booked their place in the quarter-finals with a game to spare thanks to a 32-point win over Castletroy College in round two of the group phase (6-27 to 1-10).

Our Lady’s won their opening round contest against Christian Brothers College, Cork (1-15 to 2-11) and beat St Flannan’s, Ennis in the third round by ten points at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (2-20 to 1-13).

QUALIFIED TEAMS

Sixteen teams have competed in this year’s competition (four groups of four with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals).

The quarter-finalists are: Árdscoil Rís (Limerick), CBS Midleton (Cork), Our Lady’s Templemore, Christian Brothers College (Cork), St Colman’s College (Cork), John The Baptist Community School (Limerick), Thurles CBS and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh (Cork).

Thurles CBS will face a Midleton CBS team which qualified from group A in second place. Midleton CBS beat Charleville (5-19 to 2-11) and De La Salle, Waterford (1-21 to 0-12), but lost out narrowly to Árdscoil Rís, Limerick (1-18 to 2-16).

Meanwhile Our Lady's Templemore's opponents John The Baptist Community School, Hospital finished second in group C to St Colman's College, Fermoy. John The Baptist Community School beat Blackwater Community School, Lismore (3-9 to 1-14) and neighbours Coláiste Iosaef, Kilmallock (1-16 to 0-9), but lost by a significant margin to St Colman’s College (0-10 to 3-16).

Our Lady’s, of course, beat St Colman’s College (2-22 to 1-6) in the 2017 Dr Harty Cup final at Páirc na nGael, Limerick and duly ended a 39-year wait to win back the coveted trophy. Thurles CBS have won the title eight times (last in 2015) and Our Lady’s have won it twice.

MANAGEMENT TEAMS

Noel Fogarty and Tom Byrnes, the joint-managers of the Templemore team which won 2017 Croke Cup thanks to a final win over the famed St Kieran’s College, have returned to guide the fortunes of Our Lady’s this year. The Thurles CBS team is managed by Eamon Buckley, Patrick McCormack, Theo Lloyd and Pierce Murphy.

THURLES CBS PANEL

The 2017-18 Thurles CBS Dr Harty Cup panel reads as follows: Patrick O’Dwyer, Donnacha Quirke, Nathan Slattery, Gearóid Troy, Jack Hickey, Killian Cullinane, Colm Smith, Killian Hayde, Frank Hanafin, Bryan O’Mara, Eoin Morris, James Ryan, Michael Nally, Patrick McGrath, Ciarán O’Dwyer, Devon Ryan, Ciarán Connolly, Darren Flood, Jack Fallon, Jack Morrissey, Kevin Hayes, Max Hackett, Peter Melbourne, Rory Darmody, Zach Jackson, Ciarán Kirwan, Aidan Scott, Conor Bowe, Jack Taylor, Kieran Larkin, James Synott, Luke Cashin, Jack Lee, Brian McCabe, Aaron Ryan, Stephen Carr, Chris Egan, Barry McGrath, Christopher Carew, Daniel Moloney, Eoin Purcell, Jack Lanigan, Liam Power, Dylan Costello, Kevin Bracken, Patrick Bowden, Rory Fogarty, Seán Butler, Conor Fahey, Denis Ryan, Keith Ryan and Éanna Ryan.

OUR LADY’S TEMPLEMORE PANEL

The 2017-18 Our Lady’s Templemore Dr Harty Cup panel reads as follows: Eoin Collins, Fintan Purcell, Aaron Ryan, Rory O’Dwyer, Gearóid O’Connor, Shane Lowe, Dean Lawlor, Seán Hayes, Éanna McBride, Darragh Doyle, Nick Keane, Shane Doyle, Michael Egan-O’Brien, Andrew Ormond, Denis Russell, Jack Prout, Tadhg Nolan, Ciarán Byrne, Lorcan Roche, Jack Ryan, Stephen Frend, Thomas Farrell, Seán Ryan, Kevin Maher, James Devaney, Lorcan Campion, John Ryan, John Campion, Jimmy Mullen, Jamie Ryan, Paul Glasheen, Jack Shanahan, Ben Stapleton, Conor McGrath, Michael O’Connell and Darragh Nolan.

