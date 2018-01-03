Tipperary striker Shane Long relieved to see goal drought come to an end

Shane Long's goal drought came to a welcome end on Tuesday night when the Tipperary striker opened the scoring for Southampton in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

In the 17th minute the Gortnahoe man presented the home side with the lead and duly notched his first competitive goal since February 11th, 2017 (325 days) when he thumped home Jeremy Pied’s low cross.

Crystal Palace recovered in the contest to register a 2-1 away win - James McArthur equalised before Luka Milivojevic’s strike sealed the points.

Speaking following the game Shane Long said he was relieved to see his goal-scoring drought come to an end.

“I am an experienced player. It’s hard not to let it get on top of you when you’re not scoring, but I just kept plugging away,” Shane Long told Southampton’s official website.

“It was nice to see it hit the back of the net - frustrating (that) it didn’t get us three points, but nice to get it off my back and hopefully I can kick on from here on in.”

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.