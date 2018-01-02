Thurles Sarsfields take on Tubber in Munster junior B hurling semi-final

The Thurles Sarsfields junior B hurlers, led by manager Pat Ryan, are in Munster semi-final action this weekend - on Sunday, January 7th (1pm) the Blues face Tubber, the Clare champions, in Raheenagh, County Limerick.

The Sars' game will feature as the first part in an attractive doubleheader - at 3pm on the same day and at the same venue Killavullen (Cork) face Bruff (Limerick) with a place in the provincal decider up for grabs.

The tournament has been hosted by the Killeedy club for some years now and twelve months ago Upperchurch-Drombane progressed to the provincial final - the Mid men lost both the Munster decider and the All-Ireland final to Whitechurch (Cork).

In the Tipperary Water County Junior B Hurling Championship final Thurles Sarsfields beat Newport 1-8 to 0-9 in an uncompromising contest.

In the county semi-finals the Blues saw off the challenge of Mullinahone 1-17 to 1-12 after extra-time while Thurles Sarsfields edged out Killea (2-14 to 1-16) after an absolute epic in the Mid Tipperary junior B final.

In the divisional semi-finals Thurles Sarsfields proved too strong for Boherlahan-Dualla (4-16 to 3-15) while during the group stage of the divisional championship the Blues beat Gortnahoe-Glengoole (2-17 to 0-12) and Knock (7-20 to 2-5), but suffered a defeat to Moyne-Templetuohy (4-11 to 1-22).

The Thurles Sarsfields team is captained by the outstanding David Bourke.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.