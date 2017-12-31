Challenge match schedule released for the Tipperary senior hurling and football teams

The schedule has been released for a series of up-coming challenge games involving both the Tipperary senior hurling and football teams.

Liam Kearns’ senior football team will play Cork Institute of Technology on Thursday, January 4th at Dr Morris Park, Thurles (7.30pm) and on Tuesday, January 9th the Premier County will host the Garda College at Dr Morris Park, Thurles (7.30pm) while on Tuesday, January 16th Tipperary host University College Cork at Dr Morris Park, Thurles (7.30pm).

Liam Kearns’ men launch their Allianz National Football League division two campaign away to Cork on Saturday, January 27th in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 5pm - the hurling league encounter between the Rebels and Kilkenny also features on the night, that game begins at 7pm).

Meanwhile Michael Ryan’s senior hurlers will host Dublin on Saturday, January 6th at Dr Morris Park, Thurles (12 noon) and then play Galway champions Liam Mellows in Lorrha on Saturday, January 13th (2pm).

The Tipperary senior hurlers will launch their Allianz National League programme away to Clare on January 28th (2pm).

SENIOR FOOTBALL PANEL

The Tipperary senior football panel reads as follows: Philip Austin (Borrisokane), Luke Boland (Moyle Rovers), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers), Seán Carey (Moyle Rovers), Liam Casey (Cahir), Paddy Codd (Killenaule), Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), George Hannigan (Shannon Rovers), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, Cork), Shane Leahy (Arravale Rovers), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch), Brendan Martin (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), David McGrath (Moyle Rovers), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney), Stephen Murray (Burgess), Stephen O'Brien (Ballina), Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), Kevin O'Halloran (Portroe), Michael O'Reilly (Clonmel Commercials), Colm O'Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Liam Ryan (Clonmel Commercials), Jody Sheehan (Fethard), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) & Liam Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney).

SENIOR HURLING PANEL

The forty-man “2018 pre-season senior hurling training panel” as previously announced by manager Michael Ryan reads as follows: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Justin Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Seán Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill), Seán O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg), Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane) and David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

FURTHER READING

