Tipperary hurlers set to face Slaughtneil Robert Emmets in Castleknock

In a recent challenge match Tipperary dismantled Laois in a one-sided senior hurling challenge game played at Puckane on Saturday afternoon (3-27 to 0-12). Fielding an experimental side Tipperary raced into a 1-11 to no-score lead and held a ten-point advantage at the break (1-11 to 0-4) before adding two more goals to their tally in the second half and won by twenty-four points in the end.

Tipp will launch their Allianz National Hurling league programme away to Clare on January 28th (2pm). Next up for Tipp will be a home game against Waterford on Saturday, February 3rd (7pm) before the Premier County host Wexford on Saturday, February 17th (7pm).

On Sunday, February 25th Tipperary are away to Kilkenny (2pm), but are home to Cork on Sunday, March 4th in the final round (2.30pm) before, hopefully, facing into the knock-out stage of the

league - the Allianz National Hurling League final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 24th.

Although Tipperary have not won the Allianz National Hurling League since 2008 Michael Ryan's men are favourites to win it at 11/4 with Galway (7/2), Waterford (4/1), Kilkenny (11/2) and Cork (7/1) featuring at the top end of the market.

Tipperary will, of course, be planning in the longer term for the Munster championship which will be played on a round robin basis for the first time - on May 20th Tipperary travel to face Limerick, host Cork on May 27th, are away to Waterford on June 3rd and home to Clare on June 10th. A successful campaign will see Tipperary qualify for the Munster Senior Hurling Championship final on July 1st.

Tipperary are the 6/4 favourites to win the Munster title while Galway (9/4) lead the All-Ireland market.

TIPPERARY SENIOR HURLING PANEL

The forty-man “2018 pre-season senior hurling training panel” as previously announced by manager Michael Ryan reads as follows: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Justin Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Seán Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill), Seán O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg), Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane) and David Sweeney (Kiladangan).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.