Ballinahinch club and Borris-Ileigh’s Conor Kenny set to collect the top awards in North Tipperary

On Friday, January 12th the North Tipperary GAA Board will host an awards ceremony to celebrate the exploits of the division’s best players and teams during the 2017 season. And, on the night Ballinahinch will be crowned as North Tipperary club of the year while Borris-Ileigh’s Conor Kenny has been named the finest senior hurler in the division for the year that was.

In 2017 Ballinahinch clinched back-to-back North Tipperary Intermediate Hurling Championship titles at Templederry when the defending champions got the better of Moneygall with four points to spare (0-21 to 1-14).

Meanwhile Conor Kenny inspired Borris-Ileigh to win the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship.

On the night of the awards ceremony the overall hurler and footballer of the year will be announced.

The award winners for the 2017 season are:-

Club of the Year: Ballinahinch

Hurling

Minor: Glen Loughnane (Roscrea)

Under-21: Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

Junior: Shane Nolan (Toomevara)

Intermediate: John Foley (Ballinahinch)

Senior: Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh)

Football

Minor: Karl Williams (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

Under-21: Robert Byrnes (Portroe)

Junior: James Ryan (Portroe)

Intermediate: no game played