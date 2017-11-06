Fixture finalised for Dean Ryan Cup final between CBS Thurles and Midleton

On Wednesday, November 8th CBS Thurles will take on Midleton CBS in the final of the Dean Ryan Cup (under-16.5A colleges hurling championship) - this prestigious decider will take place at the Clonmel Sportsfield (throw-in 1.30pm) and the contest will be refereed by Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

CBS Thurles have won the Dean Ryan Cup twelve times (1936, 1939, 1945, 1947, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1960, 1965, 1992 & 2010) while the Tipperary secondary school lost the 2017 final in November 2016. CBS Thurles drew a thrilling 2017 final with St Colman’s College (3-13 to 1-19), but lost the replay 1-13 to 2-12. Midleton CBS have won the Dean Ryan Cup on seven occasions and most recently in 2014 and 2015.

In this season’s semi-final CBS Thurles saw off the challenge of John the Baptist, Hospital (5-18 to 0-8) - a 25-point margin of victory at Dundrum. In the quarter-finals CBS Thurles beat St Colman’s Fermoy (3-29 to 3-8). Meanwhile en route to the provincial final Midleton CBS beat Our Lady’s Templemore (4-14 to 2-15), Árdscoil Rís of Limerick (1-22 to 0-15) and St Flannan’s, Ennis (2-17 to 2-16) in a thriller.

The CBS Thurles team in the semi-final read as follows: James O’Dwyer, AJ Shanahan, Conor Stapleton, Martin Paul Dwyer, Kevin Hayes, Frank Hanafin, Kieran Costello, Ed Connolly (0-1), Ryan Walsh, Eoin Purcell (0-2), Jack Lanigan (1-9, 0-5 frees), Chris Monroe (1-0), Devon Ryan (1-2), Darren Flood (2-2), Paddy Creedon (0-2). Subs: Kieran Lloyd, Jack Lillis, Jack Leamy, Kyle Ryan, Robert Doyle.



The CBS Thurles Dean Ryan Cup team which chases provincial glory this week.