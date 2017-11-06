Toomevara’s Ken Dunne joins Tipperary senior hurling management team

Toomevara stalwart Ken Dunne has been added to the Tipperary senior hurling management team by manager Michael Ryan - Dunne will act as goalkeeping coach, a role vacated by Brian Horgan (Knockavilla Kickhams) in recent weeks.

Ken Dunne, who turned forty in October, recently crowned a magnificent senior club hurling career with his beloved Toomevara - on Sunday at Moneygall the Greyhounds recorded a twelve-point win over Roscrea in the replayed final of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Séamus Ó Riain Cup (2-18 to 0-12).

Tommy Dunne will, of course, manage the Tipperary minor hurlers in 2018 while his younger brother Ken joins a Tipperary senior hurling management team which already features Michael Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane, manager), coach Declan Fanning (Killenaule) and selectors John Madden (Lorrha-Dorrha) and Conor Stakelum (Borris-Ileigh).

In 2014 and 2015 Ken Dunne worked as a selector with the Tipperary under-21 hurling team under manager TJ Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) and most recently coached the Toomevara under-21 hurlers to the 2016 North Tipperary championship.

Tipperary have revealed that the Premier County will participate in the up-coming Munster Senior Hurling League while Michael Ryan’s men will launch their 2018 Allianz National League campaign away to Clare on Sunday, January 28th. Complicating matters in the shorter term for the Premier County is the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic which takes place at Fenway Park, Boston on Sunday, November 19th.

The Tipperary training panel reads as follows: Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Michael Breen (Ballina), Ger Browne (Knockavilla Kickhams), Justin Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Seán Curran (Mullinahone), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Alan Flynn (Kiladangan), Jason Forde (Silvermines), Tom Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy), Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg), Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Donagh Maher (Burgess), Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields, captain), Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Paul Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy), Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields), Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Seán Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill), Seán O’Brien (Newport), Joe O'Dwyer (Killenaule), John O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh's), Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Éire Óg), Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane) and David Sweeney (Kiladangan).