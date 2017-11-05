Tipperary GAA Round-Up: Toomevara streak to twelve-point Séamus Ó Riain Cup final win

Toomevara’s twelve-point win over Roscrea in the replayed final of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Séamus Ó Riain Cup was the highlight of the weekend action on the Premier County GAA scene.

The Greyhounds returned to the big time on the club hurling scene with a bang at Moneygall on Sunday afternoon - Toomevara notched a double-score victory (2-18 to 0-12) over a disappointing Roscrea side. For a report on this game and a video of the cup presentation to Toomevara captain Darren Delaney please click here.

There was disappointment on the provincial stage from a Tipperary point of view on Sunday. In the quarter-finals of the AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Kiladangan lost out to St Senan's (Limerick) at St Michael’s Park in Toomevara (0-8 to 0-12).

Meanwhile at Mallow Knockavilla Kickhams lost out to Knocknagree (Cork) in the quarter-finals of the AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship (0-8 to 5-15).

On Saturday Ballybacon-Grange were crowned county junior A hurling champions following their 0-19 to 1-11 win over Toomevara at Boherlahan.

Meanwhile Mullinahone beat St Mary’s Clonmel 0-19 to 2-12 in the final of the Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Junior B Hurling Championship at Monroe. On Saturday Newport beat Cappawhite (2-10 to 2-9) in the semi-final of the Tipperary Water County Junior B Hurling Championship leaving South champions St Mary’s Clonmel to face Thurles Sarsfields in their respective semi-final.

On Sunday in Littleton Boherlahan-Dualla won the replayed final of the Jim & Anne Kennedy Mid Tipperary Junior B Football Championship when beating Moyne-Templetuohy 1-12 to 0-2. Boherlahan-Dualla will now face Clerihan in the county semi-finals while West champions Cashel King Cormacs await the winner in the final.