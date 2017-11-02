Tipperary captain Pádraic Maher lands fifth hurling All-Star award

Tipperary captain Pádraic Maher has been named on the 2017 PwC hurling All-Star team - the Premier County captain previously won the prestigious All-Star award in 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016. Since the scheme was inaugurated Tipperary have won 97 All-Star awards with the Thurles Sarsfields half-back collecting his fifth.

Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone) and Nicky English (Lattin-Cullen) top the Tipperary list of All-Star award winners with six in all while next in line are Pádraic Maher and Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange) who have both won five.

Four other Tipperary players were nominated for 2017 PwC All-Star awards - the remaining Premier County nominees were: Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) and Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch).

All-Ireland champions Galway dominate the 2017 PwC All-Star hurling team winning seven awards while Waterford won five, Cork two and Tipperary one.

The team was selected by a cross section of Gaelic Games correspondents in the national media and the award winners will collect their awards at a prestigious black-tie gala banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday evening.

The 2017 PwC Hurling All-Star award winners are: Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford), Pádraic Mannion (Galway), Daithí Burke (Galway), Noel Connors (Waterford), Pádraic Maher (Tipperary), Gearóid McInerney (Galway), Mark Coleman (Cork), Jamie Barron (Waterford), David Burke (Galway), Kevin Moran (Waterford), Joe Canning (Galway), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Conor Whelan (Galway), Conor Cooney (Galway), Patrick Horgan (Cork).

The football All-Stars and the top individual awards will be announced at a function in the National Convention Centre, Dublin on Friday, November 3rd (televised live on RTÉ from 7pm).

No Tipperary footballer was nominated for a 2017 PwC football All-Star award.

The hurler of the year nominees are: Joe Canning (Galway), Jamie Barron (Waterford) and Kevin Moran (Waterford). The short list for the young hurler of the year award is: Mark Coleman (Cork), Conor Gleeson (Waterford) and Conor Whelan (Galway) - these awards are voted on exclusively by inter-county panel members.

TIPPERARY’S HURLING ALL-STARS 1971-2017

Goalkeeper: Pat McLoughney (1979), Pat McLoughney (1980), Ken Hogan (1987), Brendan Cummins (2000), Brendan Cummins (2001), Brendan Cummins (2003), Brendan Cummins (2008), Brendan Cummins (2010) & Darren Gleeson (2014).

Right Corner-Back: Paul Delaney (1991), Paul Shelley (1997) & Cathal Barrett (2016).

Full-Back: Noel Sheehy (1990), Noel Sheehy (1991), Philip Maher (2001), Declan Fanning (2007), Pádraic Maher (2009), Paul Curran (2010), Paul Curran (2011) & James Barry (2016).

Left Corner-Back: Tadhg O’Connor (1979) & Michael Cahill (2011).

Right Wing-Back: Tadhg O’Connor (1971), Tadhg O’Connor (1975), Conal Bonner (1989), Conal Bonner (1991), John Carroll (2000), Eamon Corcoran (2001), Brendan Maher (2014) & Pádraic Maher (2017).

Centre-Back: Michael Roche (1971), Bobby Ryan (1989), Conor O’Mahony (2008), Pádraic Maher (2014) & Ronan Maher (2016)

Left Wing-Back: Bobby Ryan (1986), Bobby Ryan (1988), Paul Kelly (2002), Conor O'Mahony (2009), Pádraic Maher (2011) & Pádraic Maher (2016).

Midfield: Colm Bonner (1988), Declan Carr (1989), John Leahy (1991), Tommy Dunne (1997), Tommy Dunne (1999), Tommy Dunne (2001), Eddie Enright (2001), Paul Kelly (2005), Shane McGrath (2008), Brendan Maher (2010) & Shane McGrath (2014).

Right Wing-Forward: Francis Loughnane (1971), Francis Loughnane (1972), Francis Loughnane (1973), Nicky English (1983), Nicky English (1984), Nicky English (1985), Declan Ryan (1988), Michael Cleary (1990), Michael Cleary (1991), Mark O’Leary (2001), Lar Corbett (2009) & John O'Dwyer (2014).

Centre-Forward: Michael Keating (1971), Declan Ryan (1997), Noel McGrath (2010) & Patrick Maher (2014).

Left Wing-Forward: Aidan Ryan (1987), John Leahy (1994), John Leahy (1997), Lar Corbett (2010) & Patrick Maher (2016).

Right Corner-Forward: Pat Fox (1987), Pat Fox (1989), Pat Fox (1991), Michael Cleary (1992), Michael Cleary (1993), Liam Cahill (1996), Eoin Kelly (2002), Eoin Kelly (2004), Eoin Kelly (2006) & Noel McGrath (2009).

Full-Forward: Nicky English (1987), Nicky English (1988), Cormac Bonner (1989), Cormac Bonner (1991), Eoin Kelly (2005), Lar Corbett (2011), Séamus Callanan (2014), Séamus Callanan (2015) & Séamus Callanan (2016).

Left Corner-Forward: Tommy Butler (1978), Nicky English (1989), Eoin Kelly (2001), Eoin Kelly (2010) & John McGrath (2016).

CÚ CHULAINN AWARDS

Prior to the development of the All Star awards scheme the Cú Chulainn awards, run under the auspices of Gaelic Weekly magazine, ran from 1963 to 1967. During that period Tipperary won 26 awards.

Tipperary’s Cú Chulainn Award Winners:-

1963: John Doyle, Theo English, Jimmy Doyle & Liam Devaney.

1964: John Doyle, Tony Wall, Michael Roche, Jimmy Doyle, Michael Keating, John McKenna & Donie Nealon.

1965: John O’Donoghue, Kieran Carey, Tony Wall, Michael Roche, Jimmy Doyle, Donie Nealon, John McKenna & Seán McLoughlin.

1966: Theo English & John McKenna.

1967: Len Gaynor, Michael Roche, Tony Wall, Donie Nealon & Michael Keating.

No All Star or equivalent Cú Chulainn awards were presented between 1968 and 1970.