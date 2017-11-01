Tipperary ladies football duo nominated for player of the year award

Tipperary ladies football stars Aishling Moloney (Cahir) and Aisling McCarthy (Cahir) have been nominated alongside Tyrone’s Neamh Woods for the TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award.

The nominees for the 2017 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year awards in the senior, intermediate and junior grades were announced on Thursday evening. And, the award winners will be revealed at the 2017 TG4 All-Star award banquet which will be held at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin on Saturday, November 25th.

The nominations are a fitting tribute to the Tipperary team which won division three of the national league, the Munster championship and the All-Ireland title this season. Indeed, the side managed by Shane Ronayne completed their campaign unbeaten while also playing some sensational football.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award nominees: Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Noelle Healy (Dublin) & Cora Staunton (Mayo).



TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award nominees: Aishling Moloney (Tipperary), Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary) & Neamh Woods (Tyrone).



TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year award nominees: Edel Hayden (Carlow), Emma Doherty (Derry) & Lisa Cafferky (London).