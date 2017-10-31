Nominations sought for the Tipperary sports awards

The Tipperary United Sports Panel is seeking nominations for the Annerville Awards which the panel presents each year to the Tipperary amateur sports stars of the year - the panel welcomes nominations for outstanding sporting achievements since the beginning of the year. Nominations may be sent to any member of the panel as soon as possible.

The chairman is Davy Hallinan (Clonmel). The secretary is Séamus King (Cashel) and the treasurer is Ken Conway (Clonmel). Committee: Liam Ó Donnchú (Littleton), Johnny O’Loughlin, Eamonn Wynne, Richie Blanche and Connie Carroll (all Clonmel), Muiris Walsh (Clonmel and Ballymacarbry) and Séamus McCarthy (Bansha).

Last year's winners included Tipperary hurling captain Pádraic Maher, All Star Gaelic footballer Michael Quinlivan, rower Dáire Lynch, the Burgess-Duharra camogie team, weightlifter Luke Kelly and rugby player Tony Cantwell.

The Knocknagow award, which each year is presented to an outstanding sportsperson of the past, was won by soccer stalwart Mick Flynn from St Michael's (Tipperary town).

The winners will be announced in early December and the awards, which are sponsored by Bulmers, will be presented at the panel's annual function at the Clonmel Park Hotel on Saturday, January 20th.

Please email your nomination to ewynne@nationalist.ie.