Dr Harty Cup: CBS Thurles get back on track with 22-point win over Doon

CBS Thurles got their Dr Harty Cup campaign back on track at St Patrick’s, Limerick on Wednesday afternoon when recording a 22-point win over Scoil Na Trioníode, Doon. CBS Thurles lost the opening round against Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh and face Nenagh CBS in round three with a place in the last eight up for grabs.

Dr Harty Cup

CBS Thurles 4-19

Scoil Na Trioníode, Doon 0-9

Following successive wins the Nenagh CBS lads top the group with four points (+6) while CBS Thurles (+21) and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh (-) are joint-second on two. With Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh expected to record a big win over Doon in round three on Wednesday, November 15th the clash between Nenagh CBS and CBS Nenagh will represent a winner-takes-all affair (two sides progress to the quarter-finals).

A struggling Doon side needed a bright start, but it was CBS Thurles who scored a goal after 30-seconds and they never looked back. To be fair Doon battled to the end, but they had no answer to the Tipperary men. It was 2-7 to 0-6 in favour of Thurles CBS at half-time.

Gearóid Troy had Thurles’ opening goal and while Ryan Renehan (free) and William Barry hit back it with was soon 2-1 to 0-2 with Darren Flood scoring the second Thurles goal in the eighth minute. Another Renehan free came in reply, but Doon were soon trailing 2-4 to 0-3.

Jack Ryan had two points for, Doon but it was 2-6 to 0-4 after 21 minutes. Cormac Ryan (free) pointed for Doon, but Thurles were seven clear by half-time.

The scoring continued for Thurles on the change of ends with four successive points and the Tipperary lads were 2-11 to 0-6 clear now.

Thurles had a run of seven unanswered points - mostly Devon Ryan frees - to move 2-19 to 0-8 ahead by the 53rd minute.

With potential scoring difference to decide the group standings Thurles continued to press forward and found late goals through Devon Ryan (penalty) and substitute Jack Lanigan.

MATCH DETAILS

CBS Thurles: Killian Hayde; James Ryan, Zach Jackson, Barry McGrath; Rory Darmody, Bryan O’Mara, Donnacha Quirke; Ciarán Connolly (0-2), Keith Ryan; Darren Flood (1-0), Michael Nally (0-1), Aaron Ryan (0-1); Devon Ryan (1-9, 0-8 frees, 1-0 penalty), Gearóid Troy (1-2), Max Hackett (0-3). Subs: (48th) Jack Lanigan (1-1) for Darren Flood, (53rd) Kevin Hayes for Keith Ryan, (55th) Stephen Carr for Max Hackett, (56th) Jack Hickey for Rory Darmody.

Scoil Na Trioníode, Doon: Anthony Barry (Cappawhite); Conor Fitzgibbon, Jack Sheehan, Philip Gantley (Cappawhite); Dara McCarthy (Cappawhite), Brendan Murphy (Cappawhite), Cormac Ryan (0-2 frees); Jack Ryan (0-2), David Hickey; William Barry (Cappawhite, 0-1), Bob Purcell, Fionn Brady (Cappawhite, 0-1); Gearóid Ryan (Cappawhite), Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite, 0-3, 0-3 frees), Chris Thomas. Subs: (28th) Dáire Ryan for Chris Thomas, (49th) Eddie Stokes for Gearóid Ryan.

Referee: Jim Lees (Tipperary).