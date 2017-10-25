Congratulations: Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney named in Aussie Rules squad

Ballyporeen’s Conor Sweeney has been selected on the Irish squad which will take on Australia in the 2017 International Rules Series - under the management of Armagh’s Joe Kernan Ireland will defend the Cormac McAnallen Trophy (clinched at Croke Park in 2015) down under.

The opening game in the series will take place on Sunday, November 12th at the Adelaide Oval while the Domain Stadium in Perth will host the deciding test on Saturday, November 18th.

Joe Kernan’s International Rules squad of 23 players will feature three Irish players who currently compete in the AFL, namely Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast Football Club), Zach Tuohy (Geelong) and Conor McKenna (Essendon).

In all 14 counties are represented in the 21-strong panel with Mayo leading the contingent with four players and Kerry next with three while Joe Kernan’s backroom team includes Darragh Ó Sé (Kerry), Pádraic Joyce (Galway) and Dermot Earley (Kildare).

2017 Ireland International Rules Squad: Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone), Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo), Gary Brennan (Clondegad, Clare), Eoin Cadogan (Douglas, Cork), Killian Clarke (Shercock, Cavan), Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers, Kerry), Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare), Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry), Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast & Ballaghadereen, Mayo), Brendan Harrison (Aghamore, Mayo), Conor McManus (Clontibret, Monaghan),

Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Donegal), Niall Murphy (Coolera-Strandhill, Sligo), Paul Murphy (Rathmore, Kerry), Karl O'Connell (Tyholland, Monaghan), Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy, Mayo), Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone), Enda Smith (Boyle, Roscommon), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, Tipperary), Zach Tuohy (Geelong & Portlaoise, Laois), Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway).

Stand by players: Mattie Donnelly (Trillick, Tyrone), Niall Grimley (Madden Raparees, Armagh), Connaire Harrison (Glasdrumman, Down), Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor, Down), Sean Murphy (Fenagh, Carlow), Brendan Murphy (Rathvilly, Carlow) & Sean Powter (Douglas, Cork).