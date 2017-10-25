Our Lady’s Harty Cup contest with Castletroy College turns into a procession

Our Lady’s Templemore booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Dr Harty Cup with a game to spare on Wednesday thanks to a 32-point win over Castletroy College at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh. Sadly, this contest turned into a procession of scores as the Limerick outfit struggled to contain the defending champions.

Dr Harty Cup

Our Lady's Templemore 6-27

Castletroy College 1-10

Our Lady’s won their opening round contest against Christian Brothers College, Cork (1-15 to 2-11) and will face into the third round against St Flannan’s, Ennis knowing that they have already secured their place in the knock-out stages of the Munster under-18.5A colleges hurling competition.

Meanwhile CBS Thurles got back on track thanks to a 4-19 to 0-9 win over Doon and Nenagh CBS got the better of Gaelcholáiste Mhuire Thuaigh, Cork (1-15 to 3-8) in Waterford. CBS Thurles and Nenagh CBS face one another in the third round of that group - on that occasion CBS Thurles will require a win while Nenagh CBS have already accumulated four points. The third round is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 15th.

Our Lady’s utterly dominated the contest with Castletroy College. Despite shipping a goal as early as the third minute Templemore led 1-17 to 1-5 at the break and saw their inside forward line of Conor McGrath, Gearóid O’Connor and James Devaney notch a whopping 5-11 from play. The outstanding efforts of Éanna McBride, Kevin Maher, Michael O’Connor, John Ryan and, especially, Shane Doyle dug the foundations of this win in the middle third of the field.

FIRST HALF

Although Niall O’Brien scored an opportunist goal in the third minute Our Lady’s Templemore led 0-7 to 1-0 after just ten minutes. Kevin Maher, Éanna McBride, John Ryan, James Devaney and Gearóid O’Connor (0-3, 0-3 frees) helped themselves to early points before Ronan Reale responded for Castletroy.

Between the 12th and 26th minute Castletroy College, to their credit, managed to make a battle of it and thanks to lovely points from Ronan Reale (two, one free) and Niall O’Brien trailed by just five (0-12 to 1-4).

Our Lady’s Templemore, however, closed out the half impressively when out-scoring their opponents 1-5 to 0-1 to establish a 12-point advantage by the break. In the 27th minute a brilliant hook by Castletroy full-back Pádraig Harnett denied Gearóid O'Connor a goal, but Conor McGrath profited on the rebound and notched the opening goal of the game. James Devaney, Shane Doyle, Conor McGrath, John Ryan and Gearóid O'Connor soon added points and Castletroy were cut adrift.

SECOND HALF

The sides traded points during the opening two minutes of the second half before Our Lady’s cut loose once more - this time firing 2-3 without reply. Conor McGrath plundered his second goal in the 35th minute while Gearóid O'Connor set up James Devaney for a smasher a minute later. Following a Gearóid O'Connor point Templemore led 3-21 to 1-6 with thirty-six minutes played.

Castletroy responded with two points, but were frustrated in the 43rd minute when Niall O’Brien aimed a rasping shot at the top right-hand corner. Our Lady’s ‘keeper Eoin Collins, however, conjured an amazing full-length save to deny the Limerick side a goal.

James Devaney set up wing-back Thomas O’Farrell for Templemore’s fourth goal in the 49th minute before man of the match Shane Doyle combined with Stephen Frend in the 53rd minute to create the room for a Gearóid O'Connor three-pointer. Five minutes later James Devaney helped himself to sixth goal and Castletroy College trudged out of MacDonagh Park looking a little downhearted. Indeed, the frightening aspect to this performance was the fact that Our Lady’s created another five solid goal-scoring opportunities.

MATCH DETAILS

Our Lady's Templemore: Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Seán Ryan (Templederry, 0-1), Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch), Lorcan Campion (Drom & Inch), Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh, 0-3), Jack Ryan (Toomevara), Michael Egan-O'Brien (JK Bracken's), Thomas O'Farrell (Toomevara, 1-0), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s, 0-1), Michael O'Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), John Ryan (Drom & Inch, 0-3), Shane Doyle (JK Bracken’s, 0-1), Conor McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 2-3), Gearóid O'Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy, 1-11, 0-7 frees), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh, 2-4). Subs: (45th) Jimmy Mullen (Drom & Inch) for Éanna McBride, (48th) Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Michael O'Connell, (51st) Stephen Frend (Toomevara) for Kevin Maher, (55th) Dean Lawlor (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Gearóid O'Connor, (56th) Aaron Ryan (Drom & Inch) for Seán Ryan.

Panel Members: Rory O’Dwyer (Drom & Inch), Seán Hayes (Moyne-Templetuohy), Darragh Doyle (JK Bracken’s), Nick Keane (JK Bracken’s), Andrew Ormond (JK Bracken’s), Denis Russell (JK Bracken’s), Jack Prout (JK Bracken’s), Tadhg Nolan (JK Bracken’s), Ciarán Byrne (JK Bracken’s), Lorcan Roche (JK Bracken’s), John Campion (Drom & Inch), Jamie Ryan (Drom & Inch), Paul Glasheen (Drom & Inch), Jack Shanahan (Drom & Inch), Ben Stapleton (Drom & Inch) & Darragh Nolan (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Castletroy College (Limerick): Robert Magill, Aidan Carroll, Pádraig Harnett, Harry Gleeson, Andrew Shanahan, John Hickey, Andy Rowsome, Brian Garry (0-1), Dion Lynch, Diarmuid Hegarty, Niall O'Brien (1-1), Ronan Reale (0-8, 0-5 frees, 0-1 '65), Kevin Morrissey, Jack Fitzpatrick, Donal O'Mahoney. Subs: (22nd) Ronan Lyons for John Hickey (blood - reversed 24th minute), (HT) Ronan Lyons for Kevin Morrissey, (47th) Mark Donnellan for Dion Lynch, (48th) Caolan Madden for Donal O'Mahony, (54th) Luke O'Sullivan for Harry Gleeson.

Referee: Tommy Ryan (Tipperary).