Please note venue changes for Tipperary schools in today's Dr Harty Cup chashes

The second round of the 2017-18 Dr Harty Cup takes place on Wednesday, October 25th (today) with CBS Thurles facing into a crucial clash with Scoil Na Trioniode (Doon) at 1.30pm in St Patrick's, Limerick - CBS Thurles lost their opening round meeting with Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG and now require a win to get their campaign back on track. Meanwhile Our Lady’s Templemore face Castletroy College in Nenagh (1.30pm) while Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG take on Nenagh CBS in Ballymacarby, Waterford (1.30pm).

Our Lady's Templemore, the defending Dr Harty Cup champions, got off to a winning start in Clonmel in the opening round when beating Christian Brothers College, Cork 1-15 to 2-11 (Our Lady's led 0-11 to 2-4 at the interval). Nenagh CBS also got their campaign off an encouraging start in Newport when beating Scoil Na Trioniode, Doon 2-21 to 3-13 (Nenagh led by five points at the break - 2-9 to 1-7). Unfortunately, CBS Thurles were beaten by Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG in Fermoy (1-12 to 0-16) - the Cork outfit led 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

The third round is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 15th and will feature the meeting of Our Lady’s and St Flannan’s while CBS Thurles collide with Nenagh CBS.