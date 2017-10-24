Plenty of games to whet the appetite of Tipperary GAA fans this week

The Munster club hurling championship meeting of Thurles Sarsfields and Ballygunner this coming weekend at Walsh Park in Waterford (Sunday, October 29th - 2pm) is an obvious highlight, but there is also plenty more action to keep an eye on this week.

On Saturday, for instance, Ballybacon-Grange host Kenmare (Kerry) in the quarter-finals of the AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship in Ardfinnan at 2pm.

Meanwhile on Sunday in the Clonmel Sportsfield (2pm) there is a very attractive contest between Tipperary champions Clonmel Commercials and Dr Crokes (Kerry) in the quarter-finals of the AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship.

Last Sunday Dr Crokes beat South Kerry (0-17 to 1-12) in their respective county final at Austin Stack Park, Tralee - the victory represented Dr Crokes' sixth Kerry title in eight years; a victory achieved with Colm Cooper hampered by injury (the Kerry legend did not start and only came on in the 42nd minute).

Dr Crokes, of course, are also the defending Munster and All-Ireland champions. Clonmel Commercials, however, should not be discounted in this company. Commercials claimed the provincial crown in 2015 and should benefit greatly from a bumper crowd at the Clonmel venue.

DOMESTIC FRONT

On the domestic front the final of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Football Championship between Knockavilla Kickhams and Loughmore-Castleiney takes place on Friday, October 27th in Clonoulty (8pm).

The division one final of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League also takes place on Friday, October 27th - Borris-Ileigh will face Drom & Inch in Borrisoleigh (8pm).

In North Tipperary the junior B hurling championship final between Newport and Lorrha-Dorrha takes place on Saturday, October 28th in Dolla @ 2pm.

NEXT WEEK

The final of the Tipperary Water County Junior A Hurling Championship is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4th - Ballybacon-Grange will take on Toomevara in Boherlahan (2pm).

Meanwhile on Sunday, November 5th the replayed final of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship Séamus Ó Riain Cup between Roscrea and Toomevara will take place in Moneygall (2pm).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.