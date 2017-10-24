CBS Thurles face into crucial Harty Cup tie as Tipperary schools gear up for second round

The second round of the 2017-18 Dr Harty Cup takes place on Wednesday, October 25th with CBS Thurles facing into a crucial clash with Scoil Na Trioniode (Doon) at 1.30pm - CBS Thurles lost their opening round meeting with Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG and now require a win to get their campaign back on track. Meanwhile on Wednesday Our Lady’s Templemore face Castletroy College in Nenagh (1.30pm) while Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG take on Nenagh CBS in Cashel (1.30pm).

Our Lady's Templemore, the defending Dr Harty Cup champions, got off to a winning start in Clonmel in the opening round when beating Christian Brothers College, Cork 1-15 to 2-11 (Our Lady's led 0-11 to 2-4 at the interval). Nenagh CBS also got their campaign off an encouraging start in Newport when beating Scoil Na Trioniode, Doon 2-21 to 3-13 (Nenagh led by five points at the break - 2-9 to 1-7). Unfortunately, CBS Thurles were beaten by Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG in Fermoy (1-12 to 0-16) - the Cork outfit led 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time.

Our Lady’s team v Christian Brothers College: Eoin Collins (Drom & Inch), Seán Ryan (Templederry), Michael Egan O’Brien (JK Bracken's), Lorcan Campion (Drom & Inch), Thomas Farrell (Toomevara), Éanna McBride (JK Bracken’s), Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch, 0-1), Jack Ryan (Toomevara), Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh), Michael O’Connell (Loughmore-Castleiney), Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy, 0-9, 0-5 frees), John Ryan (Drom & Inch), Andrew Ormond (JK Bracken's, 0-3), Shane Doyle (JK Bracken’s, 0-2), James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh, 1-0). Subs: Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy) for Michael Egan-O’Brien.

CBS Thurles team v Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG: Killian Hayde (Golden-Kilfeacle), Rory Darmody (Moycarkey-Borris), Barry McGrath (Thurles Sarsfields), James Ryan (Holycross-Ballycahill, 0-1), Donncha Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill, 0-2), Zach Jackson (Moycarkey-Borris), Aaron Ryan (Sean Treacy’s, 0-3), Ciaran Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney), Michael Nally (Holycross-Ballycahill), Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Kickhams, 0-5 frees), Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), Gearoid Troy (Emeralds, Urlingford, 1-1), Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris). Subs: Jack Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields) for Max Hackett, Jack Fallon (Moycarkey-Borris) for Gearoid Troy.

ROUND ONE RESULTS

CBS Midleton 1-21 De La Salle Waterford 0-12

Árdscoil Rís 3-23 Charleville 0-9

Our Lady's Templemore 1-15 Christian Brothers College 2-11

St Flannan's College, Ennis 2-11 Castletroy College 0-10

John The Baptist Community School 1-16 Kilmallock 0-9

Coláiste Cholmáin Fermoy 0-14 Blackwater CS 0-11

Nenagh CBS 2-21 Scoil Na Trioniode, Doon 3-13

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG 0-16 CBS Thurles 1-12

ROUND THREE

The third round is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 15th and will feature the meeting of Our Lady’s and St Flannan’s while CBS Thurles collide with Nenagh CBS.

The quarter-finals of the competition are scheduled to take place on January 10th, semi-finals on January 27th and the final on February 17th. The All-Ireland colleges A hurling quarter-finals are fixed for March 3rd, semi-finals on March 19th and the Croke Cup final on March 31st 2018.

Our Lady’s, of course, beat St Colman’s College (2-22 to 1-6) in the 2017 Dr Harty Cup final (Munster Under-18.5A Colleges Hurling Championship) at Páirc na nGael, Limerick and duly ended a 39-year wait to win back the coveted trophy.

CBS Thurles have won the title eight times (last in 2015) and Our Lady’s have won it twice while Nenagh CBS have never claimed the prestigious provincial title.

Sixteen teams in all will compete in this year’s competition (four groups of four with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals).

Our Lady’s have been drawn in group B alongside St Flannan’s Ennis, CBC Cork and Castletroy College while Nenagh CBS and CBS Thurles have both been drawn in group D along with Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon and Gaelcoláiste Mhuire Cork.

FULL GROUP DRAW

Group A: Midleton CBS, Árdscoil Rís, De La Salle Waterford and Charleville CBS.

Group B: Our Lady’s Templemore, St Flannan’s Ennis, CBC Cork and Castletroy College.

Group C: St Colman’s Fermoy, Coláiste Iosaef Kilmallock, Blackwater Lismore and John the Baptist Community School Hospital.

Group D: Nenagh CBS, Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon, CBS Thurles CBS and Gaelcoláiste Mhuire Cork.

MANAGEMENT TEAMS

Noel Fogarty and Tom Byrnes, the joint-managers of the Our Lady’s Templemore team which won 2017 Croke Cup thanks to a final win over the famed St Kieran’s College, have returned to guide the fortunes of Our Lady’s this year. The CBS Thurles team is managed by Eamon Buckley, Patrick McCormack, Theo Lloyd and Pierce Murphy while David O’Neill, Phillip Hickey and John Flannery take responsibility for the Nenagh CBS side.

