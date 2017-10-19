Tipperary footballers drawn against Waterford while hurlers face Limerick in opening round

The draw for the 2018 inter-county provincial football championship took place on RTÉ television on Thursday, October 19th. And, Liam Kearns’ footballers will face Waterford in a Munster Senior Football Championship quarter-final next summer while the winner of that clash will face Cork. As 2017 provincial finalists Cork and Kerry were given a bye straight through to the Munster semi-finals.

Traditionally, the hurling draws would be made during the same broadcast, but not on this occasion. Instead, the draw for the rounds of the new-look Munster Senior Hurling Championship took place off-air on Thursday afternoon in the presence of the four provincial council chairmen and members of the Central Competitions Control Committee.

The Munster teams involved in the new round robin series of games are Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, Clare and Limerick with each team scheduled to play the other once (two home games and two away games guaranteed to each county). The majority of these games will take place in May 2018.

In the opening round of the new provincial hurling series Tipperary will face Limerick (away), in the second round Tipp are home to Cork, in round three Tipperary make the trip to Waterford, in round four Tipp are home to Clare and the Premier County have a bye in round five.

The top two teams in the group will progress to the provincial final with the winner of decider qualifying for the All-Ireland semi-finals while the losers progress to the quarter-finals. The third-placed team in the province will play one of the top two teams from the newly created tier two competition in a preliminary quarter-final with the winner progressing to the quarter-finals.