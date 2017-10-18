Tipperary's James Barry and John McGrath feature on international shinty squad

Tipperary inter-county stars James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane) and John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) have been named in the Ireland squad to face Scotland in a hurling-shinty international on Saturday, October 21st at Bught Park in Inverness.

The Ireland squad is jointly managed by Tipperary's William Maher (Ballingarry) and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan - the senior match will be preceded by an under-21 international between the two countries at 11.50am (the senior match is on at 2pm and both games will be televised live on TG4).

Hurling-Shinty International Tour 2017 Senior Panel: Enda Rowland (Laois), James Barry (Tipperary), Chris Bonus (Kildare), Lee Chin (Wexford), Paul Coady (Carlow), Ben Conroy (Laois), Alan Cox (Westmeath), James Doyle (Carlow), Tommy Doyle (Westmeath, captain), Alan Grant (Derry), Damien Healy (Meath), Ross King (Laois), Conor Lehane (Cork), John McGrath (Tipperary), John McManus (Down), Mark Moloney (Kildare), Andy O'Brien (Wicklow), James O'Connor (Kerry), David Reidy (Kildare), Denis Stapleton (Kildare).

Hurling-Shinty International Tour 2017 Under-21 Panel: Stephen Murphy (Kerry), Shane Bennett (Waterford), Darragh Cartin (Derry), Shane Conway (Kerry), Patrick Curran (Waterford), Killian Doyle (Westmeath), Cathal Dunbar (Wexford), Aaron Dunphy (Laois), Sean Finn (Limerick, captain), Kevin McDonald (Carlow), Niall Mitchell (Westmeath), Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow), Ryan Mullaney (Laois), Chris Nolan (Carlow), Tomás O'Connor (Kerry), Eoin O'Hehir (Kildare), Conor Shaw (Westmeath), Jack Sheridan (Kildare), Ger Walsh (Antrim), Sean Whelan (Carlow).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.