Please note: Tipperary GAA Club Forum will now take place at the Anner Hotel

Due to a power failure in The Dome at Semple Stadium the Tipperary GAA Club Championship Forum will now take place at the Anner Hotel, Thurles on Tuesday, October 17th (tonight) at 7.30pm - club members, players and officers are encouraged to inform their respective club delegates.

The Tipperary County Board will host a Club Championship Forum at the Anner Hotel in Thurles on Tuesday, October 17th at 7.30pm - the event represents an opportunity for players and club officers to have their say in the future of Gaelic games in the county.

The County Board are inviting every club in Tipperary to send five delegates to the forum which must include two adult players plus the club chairman, club secretary and County Board delegate.

The format for the night is as follows:-

7.30pm-8.15pm: a presentations by Paudie O'Neill (a member of the National Hurling Committee), Peter Twiss (secretary of the Kerry County Board), the Tipperary Competitions Control Committee and a player's representative.

8.15pm-8.45pm: workshops on topics related to the club championships.

8.45pm-9pm: feedback from the workshop groups.

9pm-10pm: an open Discussion chaired by Tipperary County Council CEO Joe McGrath.

10pm: refreshments.

The purpose of this forum is to ensure that all stakeholders are fully informed in advance of the November meeting of the Tipperary County Board when the format for the 2018 club championships will be determined.

The forum on Tuesday, October 17th is vitally important - every stakeholder in Tipperary GAA is encouraged to get involved and have their say on the future of the club game in the Premier County.