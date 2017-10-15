Tipperary’s provisional 2018 NHL and NFL fixtures have been released

The provisional fixtures for the 2018 Allianz National Leagues have been revealed. In division 1A of the hurling Tipperary will hope to get the better of Clare, Cork, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford (the top four teams in the division progress to the quarter-finals against the top four teams in division 1B) while in division two of the football equivalent Liam Kearns’ men will pit their wits against Cork, Roscommon, Clare, Meath, Louth, Down and Cavan.

Michael Ryan’s hurling team will launch their division 1A campaign away to Clare on Sunday, January 28th. Six days later Tipperary will compete in their first home game against Waterford on Saturday, February 3rd.

Tipp are also at home to Wexford on Saturday, February 17th while the Premier County pay a visit to Kilkenny on Sunday, February 25th. Tipperary will conclude the group stage of the league at home to Cork on Sunday, March 4th.

The footballers will launch their campaign away to Cork on Saturday, January 27th (this contest could, potentially, represent the curtain-raiser to the hurling clash between the Rebels and Kilkenny). On Saturday, February 3rd Tipperary will play the first of the side’s three home games against Roscommon - next up on Sunday, February 11th Tipperary travel to face Clare before hosting Meath on Sunday, February 25th.

Louth will pay a visit to Tipperary on Sunday, March 4th while the Premier County concludes the group stage of the competition with away games against Down (Sunday, March 18th) and Cavan (Sunday, March 25th).

Tipperary GAA could potentially host double headers on Saturday, February 3rd and Sunday, March 4th. In February the Premier County faces Waterford (hurling) and Roscommon (football) on the same day while on Sunday, March 4th the hurlers are at home to Cork and the footballers are home to Louth.

2018 NATIONAL LEAGUE

PROVISIONAL FIXTURES

Allianz National Hurling League Division 1A

Sunday, January 28th Clare v Tipperary

Saturday, February 3rd Tipperary v Waterford

Saturday, February 17th Tipperary v Wexford

Sunday, February 25th Kilkenny v Tipperary

Sunday, March 4th Tipperary v Cork

Allianz National Football League Division Two

Saturday, January 27th Cork v Tipperary

Saturday, February 3rd Tipperary v Roscommon

Sunday, February 11th Clare v Tipperary

Sunday, February 25th Tipperary v Meath

Sunday, March 4th Tipperary v Louth

Sunday, March 18th Down v Tipperary

Sunday, March 25th Cavan v Tipperary