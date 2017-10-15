Round-Up: Clonmel Commercials complete the double thanks to seven-point win

Clonmel Commercials completed the double for the South Tipperary men when the side managed by Charlie McKeever beat Killenaule 2-9 to 0-8 in the Tipperary Water County Senior Football Championship final - eight days previously St Mary’s Clonmel won the county intermediate hurling title.

Killenaule gave a very good account of themselves and got off to an encouraging start at Semple Stadium, Thurles when racing into a 0-4 to no-score lead. Commercials, however, responded with seven of their own and led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break. There was just a point between the sides in the 52nd minute when Richie Gunne plundered the game-clinching goal from a Commercials point of view (1-9 to 0-8) before a Jamie Peters goal in the 60th minute brought the scoring to a conclusion.

Clonmel Commercials will now host All-Ireland club champions Dr Crokes (Kerry) in a Munster senior club football quarter-final on the week-ending Sunday, October 29th.

Kiladangan surprised favourites Clonmel Óg in the final of the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Football Championship on Sunday when winning 1-11 to 1-7 - a goal from David Sweeney sealed the issue. Kiladangan will now progress to play Limerick champions St Senan's in the Munster quarter-final on the week-ending Sunday, October 29th at a Tipperary venue.

On Sunday afternoon at Semple Stadium, Thurles Moyle Rovers won the final of the Tipperary Water County Minor A Football Championship when seeing off the challenge of Galtee Rovers-Golden-Kilfeacle with thirteen points to spare (2-13 to 0-6).

SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP RELEGATION PLAY-OFFS

Knockavilla Kickhams and Borrisokane were relegated to the intermediate grade on Saturday following the third round of action in the process to determine which two sides make the drop from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup (Roinn II of the county senior hurling championship).

In Holycross Ballingarry sealed their senior status thanks to a 2-23 to 0-9 win over Borrisokane while Knockavilla Kickhams beat Moycarkey-Borris 1-19 to 1-16 in Boherlahan - Moycarkey-Borris, Ballingarry and Knockavilla Kickhams all finished the round robin on four points (Borrisokane zero), but Kickhams lost out on scoring difference.

In the first round Ballingarry beat Knockavilla Kickhams 4-16 to 0-14, but Moycarkey-Borris proved too strong for Ballingarry (1-22 to 0-11) in the second. Borrisokane faced Knockavilla Kickhams in the second round and lost 2-7 to 3-16 while Borrisokane also lost their opening round game to Moycarkey-Borris (2-14 to 4-16).

The round robin concluded as follows: Ballingarry four points (+20), Moycarkey-Borris four points (+19), Knockavilla four points (+1), Borrisokane zero points (-40).

COUNTY JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINALS

Toomevara will face Ballybacon-Grange in the Tipperary Water County Junior A Hurling Championship final. On Saturday at Leahy Park, Cashel Ballybacon-Grange saw off the challenge of Clonoulty-Rossmore (2-15 to 1-13) while on Sunday afternoon at Templemore Toomevara proved too strong for Moycarkey-Borris (0-19 to 0-14).

Since the Greyhounds are a senior club Ballybacon-Grange will represent Tipperary in the Munster championship against the Kerry intermediate champions on the week-ending Sunday, October 29th (home venue).

MID TIPPERARY FOOTBALL FINALS

On Friday evening in Templetuohy Gortnahoe-Glengoole beat Loughmore-Castleiney 3-12 to 0-12 in the final of the Jim & Anne Kennedy-sponsored Mid Tipperary Junior A Football Championship final. A blistering last quarter, which yielded three goals and four points without reply, enabled Gortnahoe-Glengoole to retain the title.

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon the Jim & Anne Kennedy-sponsored Mid Tipperary Junior B Football Championship final was abandoned in disappointing circumstances at The Ragg - Boherlahan-Dualla led Moyne-Templetuohy by eight points (2-6 to 0-4) during the closing minutes when a melee broke out and referee Tom Loughnane abandoned the game in the 58th minute.