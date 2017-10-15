Republic of Ireland squad featuring six Tipperary players lose out in Quadrangular Tournament

On Saturday the Republic of Ireland junior soccer team lost out to Northern Ireland in Glasgow (1-2) - although Shane Clarke (Janesboro) scored for the Republic neighbours Northern Ireland progressed to win the Quadrangular Tournament on goal difference. The Republic of Ireland squad featured six Tipperary-based players: Adrian Walsh (St Michael’s), Chris Higgins (St Michael’s), Jack Doherty (Carrick United), David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic), Jimmy Carr (St Michael’s) and James McGrath (Nenagh AFC). Indeed, the Republic of Ireland manager Gerry Davis also appointed Bansha’s Chris Higgins as captain of the international side.

The Quadrangular Tournament is an international football tournament held on an irregular basis between junior representative teams from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland and the Isle of Man.

The defeat on Saturday evening represented the Republic of Ireland’s second defeat in the Umbro-sponsored Quadrangular Tournament - Northern Ireland led 2-0 when Shane Clarke pulled one back for Gerry Davis’ team.

On Thursday, October 12th the Republic of Ireland looked to have achieved their goal of taking a point off hosts Scotland, but in the 89th minute the Scots scored the only goal of the game.

On Wednesday, October 11th the Republic of Ireland launched their campaign with a 3-2 win over the Isle of Man in Glasgow. Janesboro’s Shane Clarke got the Republic off the mark, but the Isle of Man equalized before the break. Five minutes into the second half Eoin Hayes (Newmarket) presented the Republic with the lead for the second time, but the Isle of Man equalized once more before Usher Celtic striker Steven Donnelly slotted the winner.

The Republic of Ireland squad: Adrian Walsh (St Michael’s), Gary Neville (Pike Rovers), Chris Higgins (St Michael’s), Niall Andrews (Evergreen FC), Stephen Kelly (Newmarket FC), Anto Kavanagh (Sheriff YC), Paul Murphy (Sheriff YC), Chris Smith (Abbeyfeale United), Jack Doherty (Carrick United), David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic), Stephen McGann (Pike Rovers), Daniel Matthews (Collinstown FC), Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic), Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts), Jimmy Carr (St Michael’s), James McGrath (Nenagh AFC), Eoin Hayes (Newmarket FC), Shane Clark (Janesboro), David Hoban (Westport United) & Stephen Donnelly (Usher Celtic).